Closure of southbound Interstate 35 expected on Saturday

A complete closure might affect travel plans in the Temple area.

According to TxDOT, the closure will happen from 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 until Sunday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m.

All southbound traffic will be rerouted to North Loop 363. Northbound traffic is expected to merge into one lane near Avenue H.

Contractors are setting beams over railroad tracks just north of Avenue H.

The contractor will also be striping new southbound pavement from Nugent St. to Avenue D.

TxDOT is expecting significant delays. Travelers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

