$4 billion bond for man facing murder charges dropped to $150,000

A Central Texas Justice of the Peace might have just set the highest bail bond in history...and it's a statement.

The $4 billion bond a Killeen man was facing for murder has been set aside and replaced with a $150,000 bond by District 27 judge John Gauntt.

Gauntt set the bond aside and replaced it himself without a hearing.

A joint motion was filed by Antonio Willis’ defense attorney Billy Ray Hall and Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza. The motion called the $4 billion bond unconstitutional.

The bond was believed to be the highest in history.

Despite the drop in bond, Antonio Willis will continue to ask for a reduction hearing because he still cannot meet the bond requirement.

