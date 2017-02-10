Police warns residents of utility scam

The Bryan Police Department is warning the public of a recent utility scam.

Police said victims receive a phone call from BTU or a City of Bryan phone number saying that they need to pay their phone bill or their electricity bill will be cut off.

Police warn that the numbers that show up are legitimate, but the call is a scam. They said scammers sometimes request that the payments be made by purchasing a pre-paid card.

Normal procedures for residential customers of wither BTU or CSU do not include a phone call. Police said if you are behind on payments, you will receive a notice in the mail with instructions on how to pay an outstanding balance.

Police also said that normal procedures for commercial customers do include a phone call from utility offices to discuss payments, but not to demand or threaten. Calls are not made after 5 p.m. or on the weekends.

Police said that the utility company will also give several payment options which do not include purchasing a pre-paid credit card or providing a number over the phone.

If there is any question as to the legitimacy of a utility company phone call it may be verified at your local utility company:

Bryan Texas Utilities: 979.821.5700

College Station Utilities: 979.764.3535

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.