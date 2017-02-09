Falls County raid seizes stolen property, weapons, drugs

Three people are now in custody following a drug investigation by the Falls County Sheriff's Office.

Around 5 a.m Thursday, deputies executed a search warrant to a home on County Road 494 in Lott.

Sheriff Ricky Scaman said seven people were in the home including two children.

Three people were arrested, and two were let go after deputies determined they were not involved.

Ruben Loa, 27, Eliseo Len Loa Jr., 28, Kassi Gerlt, 27, all from Chilton, were arrested and charged with manufacturing and delivery of controlled substance greater than 200 grams, less than 400 grams, theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana for more than two ounces, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

"It feels really good to know that we were able to get these many guns as well as this amount of methamphetamine off the streets," Scaman said. ""A lot of firearms were taken off the streets and they are not going to be put in hands of someone who shouldn't be having them and hurting someone or killing someone."

Sheriff Scaman said around 23 stolen firearms from burglaries that have happened around the county were recovered ranging from long guns to handguns.

"There are a number of old cases, especially at the end of last year that took place. The investigation was ongoing. As soon as we took office, that was a big focus," Scaman said.

Deputies who Scaman said have been working on this case for a while also recovered 9.4 ounces of meth, and $2,340 were found.

"We are pursuing those individuals, we are not gonna let up and leads to follow up. That's going to continue until we get all the people responsible and recover all the property we can," Chief Deputy Steve Smith.

Scaman said this could take several weeks or even months.

"It takes a while to figure out where the burglaries took place, where the items came from, if the items were involved in any burglaries and so forth, " Scaman said.

Child Protective Services were called as a precaution, but police said the two kids were picked up by grandparents.

A number of agencies responded to the scene to help the Falls County Sheriff's Office.

Those included Rosebud PD, Marlin PD, Marlin Animal Control, Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Woodway Public Safety SWAT team.

Authorities are expected to release more information later on this week.

More arrests could come as part of the investigation.

