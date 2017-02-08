DPS identifies bicyclist killed in early morning crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the bicyclist who was struck and killed by a driver early Wednesday morning.

It happened about 6 a.m. on State Highway 95 at the intersection of Mills Lane, about 3 miles north of Holland.

DPS spokesperson Sgt. David Roberts said the driver of a 2014 Nissan passenger van was driving north on SH 95 when a bicyclist attempted to cross the road in front of the van.

The driver of the van struck the bicyclist, who was identified as Holland resident Robert Fagner, 64.

Fagner was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where he later died, Roberts said.

The driver and the passenger of the van were not hurt.

Roberts said there are no charges pending.

DPS is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.