Killeen police help woman off bridge

KILLEEN, TX

The Killeen Police Department said officers helped a woman off a bridge on Wednesday morning.

Officers said they received a call about a woman in distress on a WS Young Overpass near Highway 190.

The officers were able to talk with the victim and her away from the ledge without incident.

She was transported by a Bell County Deputy Mental Health Officer for evaluation.

