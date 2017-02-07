Suspects rob pizza delivery driver of pizza, cash in Belton

Belton Police said a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint on Monday evening.

The driver was making a delivery to the 1200 block of Highland Dr. in Belton when he was robbed by two men wearing ski masks.

Police said the men took money and pizza before running away.

The victim said one of the suspects hit him.

Anyone with information about these men is asked to call the Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840.

