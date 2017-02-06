Baylor Football assistant fired after prostitution arrest

Baylor has fired an assistant in the football strength and conditioning program following his arrest for prostitution Friday night.

McLennan County Sheriff, Parnell McNamara confirmed, Brandon Washington was picked up and charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Baylor University Athletics released a statement Monday evening saying Washington, was recently hired as an assistant in Football Strength and Conditioning. Washington was fired after they were notified of his arrest February 4th.

“When we arrived at Baylor we made a commitment to character and integrity in our program,” head coach Matt Rhule said. “Brandon’s actions are completely unacceptable. We will not tolerate conduct that is contradictory to these values.”

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.