Temple police detective indefinitely suspended for mishandling evidence

The Temple Police Department said Chief Floyd Mitchell indefinitely suspended Officer Jayson Jordan for mishandling evidence while assigned to the General Investigations Unit.

Police said that an internal investigation revealed that Jordan had concealed evidence in a department gym locker, trunk of his police vehicle and a temporary evidence locked that is designated for short-term shortage.

Police added that Jordan had falsified a government document by saying he had returned recovered property to its rightful owner. It was later discovered in a gym locker that Jordan had sole access to and had secured it with his own personal lock.

The violations occurred in June of 2016. The information came to the attention of the department in August after Jordan was transferred out of the General Investigations Unit for performance related issues.

During the investigation, detectives were able to eventually recover all the missing evidence and property in August.

After the property was found, the formal internal investigation began in Sept. 2016.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.