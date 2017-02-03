Train derails in Hearne - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Train derails in Hearne

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
HEARNE, TX (KXXV) -

A train has derailed in Hearne. 

According to a clerk with Union Pacific Railroad, the train derailed going through a curve near Highway 6 and U.S. 79 in Hearne. 

The incident happened at 8:45 p.m.

There have been no injuries reported. 

News Channel 25 has a crew headed to the scene. 

