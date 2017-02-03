Police: Man shot in Big Lots parking lot in Temple - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police: Man shot in Big Lots parking lot in Temple

TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

Temple police said that a man was shot in the Big Lots parking lot in Temple around 10:45 Friday morning.

The man was shot in the arm and was transported to Baylor Scott & White. 

Police said the suspect left the scene in a black vehicle. 

Anyone with information about this offense is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-729-TIPS (Local (254) 526-TIPS). 

