Police: Man shot in Big Lots parking lot in Temple

Temple police said that a man was shot in the Big Lots parking lot in Temple around 10:45 Friday morning.

The man was shot in the arm and was transported to Baylor Scott & White.

Police said the suspect left the scene in a black vehicle.

Anyone with information about this offense is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-729-TIPS (Local (254) 526-TIPS).

