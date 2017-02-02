Marlin ISD Board of Managers sworn in

A new five-member board of managers for Marlin ISD was sworn in Thursday night after the school district did not meet academic standards for several years.

Each of the five members has direct ties to the school district or to Marlin.

The board of managers are Kevin Benjamin, a corrections officer and a 1990 graduate of Marlin ISD; Maggie Majors, President of the Marlin Rotary Club and vice-president of the Lions Club and a retired educator from the Seattle Public Schools System; Billy Johnson, a local business owner and retired educator and coach in Marlin; Byrleen Terry, a former Marlin ISD board of trustees member who currently works at the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic; and Rose Cameron, the TEA-appointed conservator for Marlin ISD and former superintendent of Copperas Cove ISD and former deputy superintendent and assistant superintendent in Joshua ISD.

The board elected officials Thursday night, naming Majors the president, Johnson as vice president and Terry as secretary.

Marlin ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Seabolt said the focus isn’t changing for the district.

"I think the focus is still going to be on the children. [It’s] still going to be on improving academics. So that part doesn't change at all,” Seabolt said. “I think the focus and the direction that we have to go is pretty clear."

The board of managers will have the same power as a board of trustees. Marlin ISD’s board of trustees’ power has been suspended, and the board of managers will take over. The board will oversee the management of the school district.

This is the first time a board of managers has been created for Marlin ISD.

“It’s going to be exciting to be working with new people. It looks like a really good board of managers. I know a lot of them pretty well,” Seabolt said. “It’s going to be positive for the kids. We’re going to make it work.”

