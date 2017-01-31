CTX universities reach out to students affected by travel ban

Universities in our area have issued statements reaching out to students and faculty members who are affected by the travel ban signed by President Donald Trump last week.

The executive order prevents those traveling from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the country for at least 90 days. It also suspends refugee admission for 120 days.

According to Texas A&M University, it has more than 250 faculty, staff and students from those countries with the majority of them being students. The university said at this point it has no knowledge of anyone being delayed to returning to school or work from these countries.

Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young sent the following statement:

“Texas A&M University for decades has welcomed students, faculty and staff from countries around the globe. This is a core tenet of who we are and has enhanced our academic excellence immeasurably. The recent news of a travel ban issued by the White House regarding seven countries – Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Syria, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen - has understandably ignited concerns within our university community.”

He went on to say attorneys with the university are assisting helping the institution find helpful resources to help those affected. Young advised students and faculty from these countries to remain in the United States until they move back to their country permanently.

“Finally, and most importantly, we are Aggies united—inclusive of nationality, cultural identity, age, gender identity or expression, physical ability, political ideology, racial and ethnic identity, religious and spiritual identity, sexual orientation, and social and economic status—so please respect each other, stay informed, and support each other as Aggies do!"

According to Baylor University, some of its students are from the countries mentioned in the ban. However, a specific number was not provided.

In a letter, Interim President David Garland said the Center for Global Engagement staff worked to make contact with those affected.

“We will follow the situation closely and will provide guidance, support and encouragement to those students, staff and faculty within the Baylor Family who are impacted directly."

The letter also advises those who are from those countries to consult with the Center for Global Engagement to consult with them before traveling outside of the United States.

“Let us, as a community, be committed to the grace, compassion and wisdom of our faith, even as we also honor concerns for security and safety. We will be guided by these commitments as we work through the executive order and its impact on our community."

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.