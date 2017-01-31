Sergeant retires after 20 years of service

After 20 years of service with the Harker Heights Police Department, a sergeant is saying goodbye to the job.

A retirement ceremony was held at the Harker Heights Police Department for Sgt. Roosevelt Wilson to honor him for all he has done.

Family, friends, coworkers and city officials all gathered to give kind words, gifts and send Sgt. Wilson off the proper way.

Sgt. Wilson said what he will miss the most about the job is the camaraderie.

"Our department truly is a family. We all get along we all laugh and joke all day long," Sgt. Wilson said. "I just want to bless each one of them and tell them to keep their heads up high."

When asked what was next for him Sgt. Wilson said he just plans on enjoying the rest of his life.

