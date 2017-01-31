Fire put out after several agencies respond

Several agencies are responding to a grass fire in Falls County.

The fire occurred on F.M. 413, east of Highway 325.

According to fire officials, 40 acres are involved. Smoke is causing a visibility problem.

Fire crews have deputies on scene and on the road in the case that they need to direct traffic.

Fire officials say the fire is not out, but under control.

Reagan Volunteer Fire Department and Marlin VFD responded to the fire.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.