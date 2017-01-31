Fire put out after several agencies respond

One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.More >>
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
One Central Texas woman took to Facebook to express her thoughts after being embarrassed in a Killeen Walmart.More >>
One Central Texas woman took to Facebook to express her thoughts after being embarrassed in a Killeen Walmart.More >>