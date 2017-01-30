Navy SEAL killed in weekend Yemen raid identified

The Navy SEAL killed in a weekend raid in Yemen has been identified.

According to the Department of Defense, Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, 36, was assigned to an East Coast bases Special Warfare unit, supporting the U.S. Central Command Operations.

The DOD said that Owens died in Yemen from wounds sustained in a raid against al-Quaida.

Owens was from Peoria, Illinois.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.