Current and former military members enjoy Super Bowl benefits from USAA

Some current and former military members will get to see the Super Bowl at a discounted rate.

The USAA, an Official Military Appreciation Sponsor of the NFL, has announced its Super Bowl programming schedule in Houston and around the world.

NFL and the USAA are offering current and former military members a discounted ticket to the NFL Experience. Tickets bought at the box office, current/former military members with a valid ID will receive $15 off an adult ticket and $10 off a kids ticket.

The USAA is providing exclusive access to the Salute to Service Military Appreciation Lounge, free to current and former military attending the NFL Experience with a military ID. The lounge will feature players, coaches, among others.

USAA is also sponsoring Super Bowl watch parties on the United States military installations around the world, such as the US Naval Academy, Naval Station Great Lakes, Ft. Sam Houston, Wright Patterson AFB, and USO Europe.

