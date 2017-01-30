Sheriff: Jail staff arrested after controlled substance investigation

Two members of Coryell County jail staff were arrested after an investigation.

According to the Coryell County Sheriff's Office, an investigation was conducted stemming from information that claimed controlled substances were being delivered by two jail staff members.

An undercover operation was conducted and illegal contraband was purchased from Kevin Arzate, 25, outside of the jail facility.

Arzate and Paul Picette, 34, were arrested and placed in the Coryell County Sheriff's Office jail on Jan. 25.

A search warrant was issued for a residence on the 1200 block of Westview in Gatesville and more contraband was found.

Arzate was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance over 1 gram. Picette was charged with manufacture delivery of controlled substance over 4 grams.

