International basketball player with Central Texas ties banned from team's country

Less than a week ago, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that bans some people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States -- now one of those countries has responded with a ban of their own.

Trump's immigration ban bars some people from Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Libya, Yemen, and Syria from entering the country. In response to Trump's ban -- government officials in Iran have now decided to ban U.S. citizens from entering their territory.

Iran's ban left international basketball player Joseph Jones and his teammate J.P. Prince in a bind after they left Iran to go to Dubai. Jones and Prince play for the Iranian basketball team, Azad University Tehan.

"As a bonus to Joe and his teammate, J.P.Prince, [the team] sent him [to Dubai]," said Jones' agent, Eric Fleisher. "Secondarily, [the team] sent him there in order to renew his visa."

But this weekend's travel bans have the player shut out of the country.

"As a result of it, they can't return back to Iran, where they would've been otherwise, rejoining their teammates for the remainder of the season," Fleisher said.

Immigration attorney Susan Nelson said the players' options are very limited.

"Legally, as far as challenging the Iranian ability to keep people out of the country -- I don't think he has any legal challenge," Nelson said. "His options are to come back to the U.S. or stay in Dubai or meet the team somewhere else," she added.

Fleisher said the athlete plans to go to the U.S. consulate soon, and that they will know whether or not he will be able to renew his visa and return to Iran after the meeting.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.