Waco hotel first to be certified as crime-free

A Waco hotel is being recognized for being the first hotel to be certified as "crime-free."

The Waco Police Department will be presenting Home2 Suites by Hilton as a crime-free hotel on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The hotel is located at 2500 Bagby Ave.

Home2 Suites is the first hotel in Waco to complete the three phase program.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.