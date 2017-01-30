Several homes damaged by fires

A fire in Hill County is threatening several homes.

According to the Hill County Sheriff's Office, the fires occurred on the 400 block of Walnut Street in Hillsboro.

The call came in around 8:30 a.m.

The Department of Public Safety is currently working on three house fires in that area.

One home was completely destroyed by flames and two others have sustained damage.

The fire marshal said that no one was injured and that due to the size of the fire, it may be until Tuesday to determine the cause of the fire.

Some cars were also damaged.

