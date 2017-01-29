No one injured in playground fire - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

No one injured in playground fire

(Source: Temple Fire & Rescue)
Before the fire (Source: Temple Fire & Rescue)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

Three juveniles are believed to have started a fire at a playground in Temple.

Playground equipment was damaged after an fire in Temple. 

According to Temple Fire & Rescue, crews responded to playground fire at Jefferson Neighborhood Park on the 2300 block of Monticello Road. 

The fire was extinguished, but the playground structure sustained $147,000 worth of damage. 

The playground equipment was the first project the City of Temple's bond package in the fall of 2015. 

Kevin Beavers with the Parks & Recreation Department said that the playground is insured through Texas Municipal League. Currently the department is waiting on a quote from the playground manufacturer to replace the damaged structures. The city council will then need to approve the replacement in March. 

