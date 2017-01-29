Cameron Park Zoo reveals baby orangutan's name

Cameron Park Zoo has revealed the name of the newest addition to the orangutan family.

After asking for the public's help in naming the baby boy, the name that won was Razak, which means protector.

Born to Mei and KJ, Razak is the second baby for the two. Recently, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature downgraded the status of the Bornean orangutan from "endangered" to "critically endangered."

The public was asked to donate in order to vote on the name and all proceeds from the vote will be donated to Bornean Orangutan Survival Foundation to help supply funds for orphaned wild babies.

