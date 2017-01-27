Ham and beans to help those in need

Temple Fire & Rescue served ham and beans, cornbread and tea at Fire Station #1 Friday afternoon to raise money for those in need.

All of the proceeds went toward United Way of Central Texas.

Last year's event raised $1,000.

The Temple community enjoyed last year's meal so much, Temple Fire & Rescue decided to make it an annual event.

"It's one of the ways that the fire department gives back to the community and helps those that are less fortunate through our giving back programs," Fire Chief Mitch Randles said.

Randles' parents drove eight hours from Joplin, MO to eat some ham and beans.

Several Temple City Council members and U.S. Senator Hugh Shine also attended the fundraiser.

