Ham and beans to help those in need

One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.
Thousands of people across the country are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.
Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small East Texas city of Canton.
American solider dies in Iraq after an improvised explosive device detonated during a patrol outside the city of Mosul.
