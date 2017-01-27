State approves Interstate 14 designation

The Texas Transportation Commission approved a new designation for a state highway system that will go through some Central Texas towns.

The 25-mile segment will be designated Interstate 14 and will run jointly with US 190. It will run from the intersection of US 190 and Business US 190 E in Copperas Cove to Interstate 35 in Belton.

The segment provides the first interstate link for the Fort Hood area connecting to I-35.

“As envisioned, the proposed I-14 corridor would improve access and connections to military installations along the US 190 corridor, as well as provide a critical artery for commerce, that ultimately would stretch from west Texas to the Texas-Louisiana border,” said TxDOT Deputy Executive Director Marc Williams.

