Locals protest Rep. Bill Flores' support of anti-immigration policies

More than a dozen people gathered outside Rep. Bill Flores' office Friday morning in Waco to protest his stances on immigration, sanctuary cities, and the border.

The protest started at 9 a.m. near Rep. Flores' office on Austin Avenue.

Several of the protesters are members of the Baylor Democrats. The majority were activists from the Waco area.

The protesters held up signs also showing their disapproval of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.

Recently, Rep. Flores commented on President Donald Trump's executive actions on border security and immigration laws:

“It is encouraging to see a renewed sense of priority toward border security and immigration enforcement coming from the White House. I support President Trump’s commitment to secure our borders and enforce our immigration laws. It is crucial that we work to keep Americans safe and curb illegal immigration. This can be done with an integrated system of border security, which consists of increased border security personnel; a physical wall where feasible; and a virtual wall including sensors, airborne resources, surveillance assets and related logistics. I look forward to working with President Trump as we continue working to improve the safety and security of hardworking American families.”

"By commencing this wall, we're separating families, and we're also cutting off people who are migrating from violent areas in South and Central America. And it's our job to take them in and treat them as human beings," senior Baylor University student Rebecca Farrar said.

Flores also voted to stop sanctuary cities.

"These people coming over are coming over for good reasons. They're coming here to work hard, to provide for their families, and to escape the violence that's just all through Central and South America. If cities want to protect them and provide for them, they should have the right to do so," Farrar said.

Farrar said she and the other activists hope to have more protests in the future.

News Channel 25 reached out to Rep. Bill Flores for comment. Click here to read his responses.

