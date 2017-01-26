Waco ISD hires new University High principal

Waco ISD accepted the resignations of three University High School administrators who had been on paid leave since June. Superintendent Dr. Bonny Cain made the announcement Friday.

Three administrators resign from University High after scandal

University High School has a new principal for the 2017-2018 school year.

According to Waco ISD, trustees approved the hiring of former UHS teacher and coach Dr. Ricky Edison.

Edison is the superintendent at Abbott ISD and has served 20 years as an educator in Central Texas.

"I'm so excited about this new chapter in my career and thrilled to have the opportunity to help make University the best high school it can be," said Edison in a release.

Edison will replace Bill Shepard, who has served as interim principal since the resignation of Dr. Kendra Strange in November.

Edison taught government and coached at UHS before becoming an assistant principal at Bell's Hill Elementary. Edison then served as a principal at South Waco Elementary School for three years.

