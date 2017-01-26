Amber Alert activated for missing 2-year-old

An Amber Alert has been activated for a 2-year-old out of the La Marque area.

According to La Marque PD, Mark Leeson, 2, was last seen wearing a black shirt with a dump truck on it and blue jeans.

Police are searching for Hailey Richter, 18, and Zikeyas McCullum, 21, in connection with his abduction.

Police say that the suspect is driving a 1998 Black Jeep Grand Cherokee with TX License Plate FTM1941.

Officers believe the child is in grave or immediate danger.

Contact with police with any information.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.