Person rescued after kayak overturns at Belton Lake

Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department said that a person was rescued from Belton Lake by water rescue personnel and Temple Fire and Rescue on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said they were called to the area half a mile north of the north boat ramp where they found one person in the water near an overturned kayak.

Due to heavy winds, choppy water and location, watercraft based rescue was used.

The victim was wearing a life jacket and had no obvious injuries. Officials said he was evaluated by EMS because the water temperature was in the mid-50s.

Temple Fire & Rescue, assisted by Morgan's Point Resort Fire Department, Belton Fire Department, Scott & White EMS, and Temple Police Department responded with 6 apparatus, 2 boats, and 13 personnel on scene.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.