Tattoo shops now allowed in Temple

Temple previously banned tattoo shops from operating in the city limits. As of last week, that all changed when Lucky In Love opened their doors.

"We're just really excited to be a part of local history, especially with something that means so much to us," Christopher Simmons, Owner of Lucky In Love Tattoo Studio, said.

Lucky In Love Tattoo Studio's doors are finally open after an outdated ban on tattoo parlors in the Temple city limits was lifted.

"We established the Temple Texas Tattoo Advocacy Group and that was kind of our mode or operation to get his done," Simmons added.

The parlor has been open for three years in Morgan's Point, but they can already see the move paying off.

"We've already seen the impact that we've had on Temple and I would think it's going to be good for everybody," Simmons said.

Last Wednesday was the first official day for the Temple location, and Simmons said he is excited to have a tattoo studio in his home town.

"Truthfully there is a ton of people that are excited about this and there is a huge community of people who support us so they are just as excited about this as we are," Simmons added.

This is more than a business move for Simmons, its a move that makes him feel more at home than ever before.

"It feels really good to know that I can be who I am in my hometown," Simmons said.

