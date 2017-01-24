Thousands march to show support in expanding school choice options

Thousands marched on the capitol in Austin Tuesday to show support for expanding school choice options during National School Choice Week.

National School Choice Week is an annual event which aims to ask for more freedom when it comes to choosing a child's school.

Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick spoke at the rally. Parents and students from all over the state of Texas came out to the capitol to voice their opinions and to promote school choice.

"Every student should have access to the best possible education across the Lone Star State," Gov. Abbott said.

Gov. Abbott said school choice isn't a Republican issue or a Democratic issue, but a civil rights issue and he believes...

"It is the right of every child from every zip code across the state of Texas to have the choice to attend the school that is best for them," Gov. Abbott added.

The rally stressed the idea that when it comes to education, one size doesn't fit all, and students should have the opportunity to find a successful school versus one that receives an F on the rating scale.

"There are nine hundred, over nine hundred thousand children stuck in failing schools in Texas, and we want to support those. We want those schools to improve, but education starts right now," policy analyst Emily Sass said.

Gov. Abbott said he would love the opportunity to make a choice and have a school choice bill make it to his desk.

"And when it does, I will make the choice to sign it and authorize school choice in the state of Texas. Thank you all, God bless you all, and God bless Texas," Gov. Abbott said.

The event was organized by Texas Private Schools Association, Texas Homeschool Coalition, Texas Charter Schools Association, Texas Public Policy Foundation, Texas Catholic Conference, ResponsiveEd, Families Empowered, Public School Options, Aspire Texas, EdChoice, Texans for Education Opportunity, Americans for Prosperity – Texas, LIBRE Initiative, The Justice Foundation, Agudath Israel, Texas Business Leadership Council, Texas Association of Business, Connections Academy, Institute for Justice, and the Texas Conservative Coalition.

Through more than 21,000 independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children.

These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

