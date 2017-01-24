Police searching for 4 men who stole money, narcotics from Waco Walgreens

Waco Police said four men robbed the Walgreens on 4100 block of Bosque Blvd Tuesday at 4:30 a.m.

Police said the suspects forced an employee to the ground in the pharmacy area. They were able to get behind the counter and stole narcotics and an undisclosed amount of money.

There were several employees inside the store and one customer outside the store.

Police added no weapons were displayed during the robbery, and no injuries were reported.

Police believe the suspects left the scene in a light-colored, two-toned vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

