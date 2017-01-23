Marlin police officer arrested for stealing firearm

The Falls County Sheriff’s Office said a Marlin police officer was arrested and charged with theft of firearm by public servant on Monday.

Marlin Police said the weapon or possible weapons were from the department's armory.

26-year-old Tavis Cuthrell was picked up Monday afternoon. Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers helped work on the case.

Marlin Police Chief Damien Eaglin released a statement on Cuthrell's arrest Monday evening, reading in part: "It is very difficult, in this day and time to deal with more and more negative publicity aimed towards police officers. With Officers committing offenses that or unnecessarily committed, it has become increasingly difficult to stand by and watch what some officers are doing to disgrace the badge. This is a black eye that the citizens of Marlin, TX should not have to sustain. The citizens of Marlin, TX deserve better, and will continue to receive good quality service from the Marlin Police Department."

Eaglin states that Cuthrell has been employed by the department since March of 2016 and that he contacted the Texas Rangers for an independent investigation after the Marlin PD armory was found to be missing several weapons.

