Chip Gaines to get his own store at Magnolia Market

New additions are coming to the Silos in Waco! Two additional stores are being added into the silos, according to the Dallas Morning News.

There is also a FedEx kiosk that has opened in the Magnolia market so visitors can easily ship home their purchases.

With the new additions, Chip Gaines will be getting his own store – or his own Silo. Right now, Chip only has a section in the corner of the current Magnolia Market.

Last year, the couple added a bakery and a garden store.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.