Fewer students absent after flu outbreak in CTX school

Aquilla ISD saw fewer students absent from school on Monday due to flu and strep throat.

On Monday, 12 students were absent compared to 60 absent per day last week. Superintendent Dr. David Edison most of those absent had Flu Strain B and strep throat. The district has 300 students from kindergarten to 12th grade.

The district cancelled classes on Friday to disinfect all buildings and buses.

Dew ISD, a district expected to play two junior high basketball games at Aquilla ISD on Monday, canceled it after the superintendent said parents approached him with concerns.

"Because of the continuing concerns about flu and flu-like symptoms at Aquilla ISD, we have decided to cancel the basketball game tonight that was to be held in Aquilla. The game will not be rescheduled," said a statement on the district's website.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.