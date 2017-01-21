Native American culture honored through CTX Powwow

The Texas Indian Hobbyist Association kicked off it's 61st year with a Powwow at the Bell County Expo Center Saturday.

Those who gathered spent the evening honoring the long-standing Native American culture and traditions through song and dance.

It's custom for people to travel great distances to attend a Powwow.

Most families described the Powwow as a sort of family reunion.

"And when you see a lot of these people in here, I'm not related to anybody in here. But, when you walk in the door, you hug them like they're brother and sister, some of them you might call grandma and grandpa. It's one big family. And that's what this is... It's a family event," Powwow Chairman David Dean said.

Dean added he wants Central Texans to know this is a group who respects their elders, veterans and welcomes kids.

If you are interested in the Native American culture, or simply what a Powwow looks like, they will be holding another in June.

