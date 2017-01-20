Deputies apprehend wanted felon

A wanted felon was apprehended after trying to flee from deputies.

The Navarro County Sheriff's Office said that the felon fled from deputies at a traffic stop on the 4000 block of NW 1150.

Deputy Ryan Gant stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation and the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect was found to be wanted on an aggravated assault charge out of Minnesota.

Deputies set a perimeter to search for the suspects. Deputy Gant and Deputy Caleb Loftis tracked the suspect and found him lying in waist high grass in an open field near where he was stopped.

