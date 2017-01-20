Suburban runs stop sign, hits post office in downtown Waco

Police said a Suburban has run into the front of a post office on 4th and Clay Ave. in downtown Waco.

Police said a Chevy Suburban was going down Clay Ave. and ran a stop sign. The vehicle was hit by two cars going north on 5th St., ending up in the front of the post office.

The driver who ran the stop sign was sent to the hospital, as well as the driver of another car involved in the accident.

Police are investigating the accident.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.