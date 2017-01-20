Cameron Park Zoo gives public chance to name baby orangutan

The Cameron Park Zoo is giving the public the chance to name the new baby orangutan.

The three name choices are Bawana (meaning earth), Jaka (meaning young man, or Razak (meaning protector).

With a donation of $5, you can click on this link and vote for your favorite name.

The proceeds will go directly to caring for the baby orangutan’s cousins that are in the wild in Kalimantan.

