Republican Party of McLennan County hosting inauguration watch party

The Republican Party of McLennan County is hosting a watch party for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration Friday morning.

It's taking place at the party's headquarters at the Westview Village shopping center on North Valley Mills Drive.

Staff were prepping for the party on Thursday.

Vice chair Barbara White told News Channel 25 she and many of the party's members have been waiting to get a Republican president back in the Oval Office for eight years.

She said she's glad their hard work campaigning for him paid off.

"I think we're going to have a lot of people that are interested, that want to come down and watch him, be together, and just be a part of this. We've all been working really hard here at the party to come together to support our candidates, and it's just a lot of fun to see it come to fruition," White said.

White said she's not sure how many people to expect at the watch party.

"We're hoping at least people can take an early lunch and come and watch Mr. Trump be administered the Oath of Office and swore in and hear his speech and then hang out with us, just be a part of it. It doesn't happen but once every four years," she said.

The doors open at 10 a.m., and the festivities start at 10:30 a.m.

They'll be serving coffee, drinks, and desserts, but you're asked to bring your own brown-bag lunch.

They will also have a life-sized cutout of Donald Trump for guests to take pictures.

The Republican Party of Bell County told News Channel 25 there weren't any watch parties planned.

News Channel 25 will have all-day coverage of the inauguration ceremony.

