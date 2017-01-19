Copperas Cove ISD holds dyslexia workshop for parents

The Copperas Cove Independent School District invited parents to come out and learn about dyslexia at their annual dyslexia workshop.

The workshop was held at S.C Lee Junior High School and was open to all CCISD parents who wanted to learn more about dyslexia.

Parents were able to learn exactly what dyslexia is, how it affects their children, and what they should expect from a child with dyslexia. Parents were also able to see what tools students use in their classrooms in order to learn. Organizers had set up work stations for parents to visit were they got hands on experience with the learning tools and even received lessons from some of the students

Dyslexia interventionist Sable Stephens-Wilson hopes this workshop will help parents become more involved and have a better understanding of their child's disorder.

"It's important that parents understand what dyslexia is and how it affects their student," Stephens-Wilson said. "So that they can help their students at home with their learning but also to be able to help them with their confidence."

The district plans to have another workshop for parents with elementary students in a couple of months but will open it up to anyone that would like to come.

