Central Texans travel to D.C. for inauguration

The College Station Elite and Lil Wranglers and the Crawford High School band have made it to Washington D.C.

Thanks to all the support of Central Texas enough money was raised for the band to travel 26 hours by bus and the dance group to charter a plane.

The Wranglers, directed by Sharon Toups, landed in D.C. on Tuesday, and the band, directed by Daniel Yguerabide, drove in late Wednesday night.

The two groups met Senator Ted Cruz and are excited to bring a little bit of Texas to the nation's capital through their performances at the Texas Black Tie and Boots Inaugural ball Thursday.

"I can tell you that we are going to bring a little bit of Texas into D.C. and we are going to play 'Deep In the Heart of Texas' that has a little bit of a Train feel to fit into that Trump train vibe as you can feel here in the city," Yguerabide said.

The Crawford Band will have the opportunity to watch the swearing-in ceremony before performing again at the Unity Gala Friday night, and the Wranglers will perform during the parade.

"You're gonna see a bunch of cowboys and cowboy boots coming down Pennsylvania Avenue tomorrow," Toups said.

Ryan Bona is just one of about 100 Central Texas police officers who were chosen to serve our nation during the Presidential Inauguration.

"To get to be a part of history representing not only the city of Bryan, but the department as well is very humbling and exciting all rolled into one," Bona said.

He and 3,000 other officers from all across the United States were sworn in as temporary U.S. Marshals early Thursday morning.

"Growing up in a small town in Texas, getting to be here for the Presidential Inauguration is just, again, it's that once-in-a-lifetime experience. It's hard to describe," Bona added.

