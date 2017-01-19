College Station police looking for man who robbed bicyclist

College Station police are looking for a man who knocked over a woman riding on her bicycle and then stole her wallet.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday near Nagle Street and Inlow Boulevard.

Police said the woman was hurt as a result of being thrown from the bicycle.

The robber ran away. The woman told police the man was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600 if you have any information.

