McLennan sweeps Weatherford

The McLennan Highlassies picked up their first conference victory of the season with an 82-74 win over the Weatherford Lady Coyotes tonight at The Highlands.



The Highlassies came out pumped up, dominating the first quarter. Desirae Devine opened the game with a rebound and put back to put the Highlassies on the board. Another Devine jumper off a Dariel Johnson pass put McLennan up 4-0. Velma Mitchell's back-to-back 3-pointers completed the Highlassies' 10-0 run to begin the game, forcing Weatherford to burn a timeout less than three minutes into the game. McLennan's pressing defense was too much for the Lady Coyotes. McLennan wracked up eight steals in the first quarter and forced 11 Weatherford turnovers. The Highlassies led by as many as 20 in the first quarter and held the 29-13 advantage heading into the second period.



Weatherford settled down in the second and found a rhythm on the offensive end. The Coyotes pulled within 10 points, 33-22, with 8 minutes remaining in the first half. McLennan quickly extended the lead to back 14 and led by 11 at halftime, 44-33.



The Lady Coyotes continued to make adjustments in the third quarter. Weatherford chipped away at the McLennan lead, trimming it to five, 52-47, midway through the quarter. The Highlassies responded with a 7-0 run to extend the lead to 12, 59-47. McLennan led 61-51 to start the fourth quarter.



The final period began like a 3-point contest. Reyna Ammons hit one for Weatherford from the top of the key to open the quarter. Patrickia Daily hit two back-to back, and Dariel Johnson drained another to make it three in a row for McLennan, extending the lead to 17, 70-53. The Highlassies held off a late Weatherford rally to secure the win.



Mitchell led the Highlassies with 22 points and Johnson added 12. Daily and Jaylonn Walker scored 11 points each.



In men's action, the No. 8 Highlanders squashed the Weatherford Coyotes 86-64.



The game began as a low scoring, defensive battle. McLennan led 11-8 with just under 12 minutes to play in the first. A defensive rebound and drive to the rim by Hayden Hunter served as the spark plug for the Highlanders with 11 minutes to go. Shannon Bogues and Isaiah Gurley combined to go 8-8 from the free throw line in the next two minutes. A Fred Jackson rebound and put back, followed by another Hunter layup capped off a 12-0 Highlander run to break the game open, 23-8. McLennan continued to pull away and led 46-25 at the break.



With the game easily in hand, the Highlanders continued to shine in the second half. McLennan led 64-48 with 11 minutes remaining in the game. Derrick Farquharson, Jackson and Julius Palmer combined for a 7-0 run to further the distance over the Coyotes. Weatherford rallied late but it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit.



Bogues and Gurley led the Highlanders with 21 points each. Farquharson recorded another double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.



Conference play continues for McLennan Saturday at Hill. The women's game will begin at 2p .m., followed by the men's game at 4 p.m.



McLennan 82, Weatherford 74

Weatherford: Madi Mayfield 0 0-0 0; Destiney Winkfield 5 2-2 13; Masha Vasilevko 6 2-2 17; Lydia Friberg 0 0-0 0; Dovile Strimaityte 2 2-2 6; Arelis Cora 0 2-2 2; Caroline Forrest 0 0-0 0; Reyna Ammons 4 4-4 13; Ugochinyere Nwarie 3 0-2 6; River Romine 0 2-2 2; Tahnia McDaniel 5 2-4 15; Totals: 26 16-20 74.



McLennan: Patrickia Daily 3 2-2 11; Colandria Haynes 1 1-2 4; Dariel Johnson 26-8 12; Jordan Mullins 0 0-0 0; Velma Mitchell 6 5-6 22; Jaylonn Walker. 3 4-6 11; Chelsi Woodard 2 0-0 4; Nadia Haynes 2 3-5 7; Ashley Moore 0 2-6 2; Desirae Devine 4 1-3 9; Totals: 23 24-38 82.



3-pointers: Weatherford 6 (Vasilevko 3, Winkfield 1, Ammons 1, McDaniel 1), McLennan 12 (Mitchell 5, Daily 3, Johnson 2, Haynes 1, Walker 1); Total fouls: Weather 28, McLennan 20;

Fouled out: Weatherford (Nwarie); Halftime score: McLennan 44, Weatherford 33; Record: McLennan 8-9 (1-1).



McLennan 86, Weatherford 64

Weatherford: Tyrik Armstrong 5 0-0 12; Ken Busby 1 1-3 4; Chance Edwards 1 2-2 4; Travis Barnett 3 1-2 8; Zach Naylor 4 2-2 11; Rokas Mazionis 2 1-4 4; Josh Ihek 2 2-4 6; Vinko Glavan 0 2-4 2; Antanas Krimelis 1 1-2 4; Ron Whitelow 3 1-2 9; Totals: 22 12-22 64.



McLennan: Kyle Brennon 0 0-0 0; Zarious Wilson 0 0-0 0; Chamar Hawkins 0 2-2 2; Hayden Hunter 4 1-2 9; Derrick Farquharson 3 3-4 10; Shannon Bogues 6 8-11 21; Isaiah Gurley 7 5-5 21; Jashawn Talton 1 2-2 4; Daniel Pinho Severo 1 2-2 4; Fred Jackson 2 3-4 7; Julius Palmer 3 2-2 8; Totals: 27 28-35 86.



3-pointers: Weatherford 8 (Armstrong 2, Whitelow 2, Busby 1, Barnett 1, Naylor 1, Krimelis 1), McLennan 4 (Gurley 2, Bogues 1, Farquharson 1); Total fouls: Weatherford 25, McLennan 23; Fouled out: Weatherford (Glavan); Halftime score: McLennan 46, Weatherford 25; Record: McLennan 20-0 (2-0).