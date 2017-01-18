H-E-B will donate fresh food to nonprofit

H-E-B will donate fresh food to a local nonprofit and pantries in an effort to fight hunger.

According to H-E-B, a new partnership with Caritas of Waco, as well as three other food pantries in McLennan County, will be receiving donations of over 60,000 pounds of fresh produce.

Volunteers will be distributing produce to over 500 families on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Caritas.

"This donation is exceptional as it addresses the need for food pantries to not only provide non-perishables, but to also provide healthy food choices to those who need our services," said Buddy Edwards, CEO of Caritas of Waco.

H-E-B supports Caritas year round with its Food Bank Assistance Program.

