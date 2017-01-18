CTX superintendents volunteer at McLennan County Pack of Hope

More than a dozen superintendents from Central Texas are spending their Wednesday morning helping fill bags with food for students in need.

It's all part of the McLennan County Pack of Hope organization's efforts to feed children whose parents or caretakers can't provide them with food during the weekend or the holidays. The bags are filled with at least three days' worth of food.

The organization's goal is to ensure students are focusing on their studies rather than worrying when they'll have their next meal, according to its website.

The organization helped feed more than 1,000 children is just one year, but its volunteers are hoping to exceed that number.

They're also holding a fundraiser at Poppa Rollo's Pizza in Waco on Jan. 24 from 5-7:30 p.m. All of the money raised during the event will go directly to the organization.

If you'd like to find out how to volunteer, click here.

