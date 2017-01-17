Midway ISD employee accused of spraying water and thumping students with autism

Midway ISD said a paraprofessional from Midway Middle school was immediately terminated after an investigation of aggressive behavior towards a student. The termination happened on Jan. 10.

Hewitt police said 52-year-old Timothy Lindholm was arrested on Tuesday. He has been charged with two felony counts of injury to the disabled.

Police said their investigation revealed that Lindholm assaulted two teens who have been diagnosed with autism. Police said Lindholm would spray water and thump the victims on the head.

Paraprofessional can be a teaching assistant or a teacher's aide.

Midway ISD brought in Hewitt police for the investigation.

“We are appalled and deeply saddened by his behavior towards our students,” Dr. Cox, Midway Middle School Principal, said. “Student safety is of utmost importance, and we have substantial safeguards in place to protect our students. It is disheartening to know it was not enough; we will continue to push forward for a safe, healthy, happy, supportive, and productive school environment. Our students deserve no less.”

Cox said the district will continue to cooperate and share information with police.

