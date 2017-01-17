Killeen police looking for woman who robbed bank

Killeen Police said a woman robbed a First National Bank Texas on Trimmier Rd. Tuesday evening.

A woman wearing a black jacket, white cap and blue jeans walked up to the teller and gave the teller a note, demanding cash and alluding to her having a weapon.

The woman headed west from the scene on foot by herself.

Killeen Police are still searching for the suspect described as a short, heavier, light-skin or Hispanic female. If you have any information you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online to bellcountycrimestoppers.com

