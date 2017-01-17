19-year-old arrested for burglary in College Station

College Station police said a 19-year-old was arrested for burglary of a habitation on Monday.

Police said the victims knew the suspect and gave police enough information to arrest Austin Albrecht. Albrecht is from Rosenburg, TX.

Police found Albrecht with numerous items taken from victim’s apartment. The property was recovered.

This incident is still under investigation and additional charges are possible. If anyone has additional information, please contact the College Station Police Criminal Investigation Division.

