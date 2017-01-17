Regional forum for rural schools to take place Thursday - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Regional forum for rural schools to take place Thursday

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

A regional forum held by the Texas Rural Schools Task Force will take place in Waco on Thursday.

The task force, made up of 20 superintendents across the state, was created by Mike Morath. The group identifies current challenges and best practices for rural districts in the state.

Moody ISD's Superintendent Gary Martel was appointed to represent Region 12.

He said the task force met twice last year and reviewed 400 surveys sent to superintendents from small schools around the state.

"By collaborating and getting together as groups, we can begin to see the challenges we face and to begin to work on ways that we can solve them, to give our students in the rural settings as many opportunities to be successful," Martel said.

At Moody ISD, he said the community values and supports the school.

"A lot of times in rural schools, there is a direct contact between the administration and parents, where[as] in some urban settings you battle that and that's just logistics, not because people don't want it," Martel said.

Michenna Aycock, a high school senior who has been at the district since kindergarten, said she could not imagine going to school anywhere else.

"I just feel like the personal connection that you get with the students and teachers here is anything better than a bigger school," Aycock said. 

Her friend Hailey Patton, also a senior at Moody ISD, said she prefers the small class sizes compared to the sizes at larger district. 

Both Aycock and Patton, who plan to go to Tarleton State University, said they want to return to teach at Moody ISD once they receive their degrees. 

"It's a really good community as well as a school district, and the sports are awesome," Patton said. 

Martel said rural schools face some challenges, such as not having faster internet and the recruitment and retention of teachers.

"Our pay schedule is not as high as in an urban area, so let's be honest for being young and out of school, you need to have a social life and sometimes in small towns that social life is not there," Martel said.

He added rural districts often have to collaborate with other districts to offer courses, such as nursing, because they may not have enough students interested in a class to offer it at a single campus. 

After the forums are completed across the state, the group will send recommendations to legislators on how they can help them solve some of the problems they're facing.

"Our feelings are that we can put together some talking points, some things were we can give them to our legislators and say 'Can you help us solve these things either through grant programs or moving funding around'," Martel said.

According to the Department of Education, Texas has more than 2,000 schools in rural areas, higher than any other state.

"These regional forums will provide an opportunity for task force members and area superintendents to share insights and seek opportunities for innovation in the areas of teacher recruitment, teacher retention, resource allocation, use of technology, as well as parent and community engagement," Morath said in a statement.

The Waco forum will take place at Education Services Center Region 12 on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Arkansas looks to carry out 1st execution since 2005

    Arkansas looks to carry out 1st execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:20 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:20:06 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:20 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:20:06 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    More >>

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    More >>

  • Widow of Saints star Will Smith upset at killer's 25 years

    Widow of Saints star Will Smith upset at killer's 25 years

    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:19:53 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:19:53 GMT
    The defense gets a chance to make its case for leniency in the shooting death of former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith.More >>
    The defense gets a chance to make its case for leniency in the shooting death of former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith.More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:19:23 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:19:23 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    More >>

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly